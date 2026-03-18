20,000 displaced as Nabalawag peace efforts begin

NABALAWAG, SGA BARMM — After weeks of violent clashes that displaced over 20,000 residents, high-level mediation efforts are underway to bring lasting peace to the Special Geographic Area in Nabalawag.

Major Gen. Jose Vladimir Cagara, commander of the 6th Infantry “Kampilan” Division, confirmed that the military has shifted focus from combat operations to a Special Conflict Mediation and Reconciliation Framework aimed at resolving the root causes of the violence.