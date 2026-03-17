Whatever the survey numbers, PBBM’s work continues—Castro

The latest survey, conducted from 27 February to 2 March, found that 44 percent of respondents distrust President Marcos, 35 percent trust him, and 21 percent are undecided.

In contrast, Vice President Sara Duterte has kept a solid 55‑percent approval rating and majority backing in key regions and classes,

“Si Pangulong Marcos, Jr. ay mananatiling nakikinig sa daing at pangangailangan ng ating kababayan. Ibukas na lang natin ang ating mga mata at tenga sa mga tunay na programa ng gobyerno,” Castro stressed.

The Pulse Asia survey, released on Monday, further stated that across geographic and socioeconomic subgroupings, the only majority approval score for the President is recorded in the rest of Luzon (54 percent).

In contrast, disapproval of Marcos prevails in the Visayas (61 percent), Mindanao (73 percent), and Class E (60 percent).

“Almost half of those belonging to Class D (47 percent) also have a negative assessment of the presidential performance. While the same approval and disapproval ratings are posted by the President in Metro Manila (both at 42 percent), a three-way divide may be observed in Class ABC (41 percent approval, 29 percent indecision, and 30 percent disapproval),” the survey said.

By contrast, VP Duterte enjoys more trust and stronger job approval from Filipino adults.

“Duterte enjoys small to big majority approval ratings in the Visayas (72 percent), Mindanao (95 percent), Class D (57 percent), and Class E (81 percent),” Pulse Asia said.

She also received a 55‑percent approval rating for her work over the past three months, with 27 percent disapproving and 18 percent undecided.