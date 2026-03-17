Webmasters shine in Araw ng Dabaw

DAVAO CITY — Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc.’s University of Cebu dominated Davao Schools Athletic Foundation Incorporated’s (DASAFI) San Pedro College, 76-59, to rule the 89th Araw ng Dabaw Invitational basketball tournament recently at the Davao City Recreation Center.
Most Valuable Player Ricofer Sordilla scored 19 points, four rebounds and two assists to power the Webmasters to an early lead to dictate the tempo and seal the easy victory.
Meanwhile, Davao City’s Jose Maria Colleges secured the third place over Cebu City’s Benedicto College, 87-77, led by Breabon Thompson’s 11 points and five assists.
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas Region-XI director Glenn Escandor along with DASAFI representatives Pong Escobal and Miguel Solitaria awarded the winners of the event that highlights the annual festivity.