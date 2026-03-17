Webmasters shine in Araw ng Dabaw

Meanwhile, Davao City’s Jose Maria Colleges secured the third place over Cebu City’s Benedicto College, 87-77, led by Breabon Thompson’s 11 points and five assists.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas Region-XI director Glenn Escandor along with DASAFI representatives Pong Escobal and Miguel Solitaria awarded the winners of the event that highlights the annual festivity.