VP, Palace clash over M.E. crisis response

She accused the government of failing to act swiftly to protect the Filipinos affected by the oil price hikes.

“He has many shortcomings as President — not just in showing sympathy and empathy to our fellow citizens. More than that, there are problems and scandals in the use of the people’s money,” Duterte said.

Malacañang hit back through Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro, who said the government has already rolled out measures, including fuel subsidies for public transport and the agriculture sector.

“Regarding the many shortcomings of the President, it would be better to use your eyes and ears before your mouth, because if you speak first without using your eyes, ears, and mind, you will give the wrong answer,” Castro advised Duterte during a press briefing in Cebu.

Safety first

Castro said the President addressed the nation on Monday evening where he highlighted the programs aimed at mitigating the impact of the Middle East crisis.

“We have already mentioned many of the President’s programs. Just yesterday, he delivered a message to our fellow citizens, especially regarding what is happening in the Middle East,” she said.

She said the government continues to prioritize the safety of Filipinos abroad as tensions escalate.

“The President is working. The government continues to prioritize the welfare of our fellow Filipinos caught in the conflict in the Middle East, not the personal interests of some,” Castro said.

Malacañang said it is also exploring alternative routes for repatriation flights should airspace restrictions in the United Arab Emirates be imposed again.

“Repatriation by air remains possible, but the government is prepared with alternative routes should their airspace close,” Castro said.

Repatriates

As of the latest count, 769 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their dependents from the UAE, Israel, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan and Lebanon have returned home under the government’s repatriation program, with another 120 expected this week.

Officials said some OFWs had to travel by land to Egypt and Saudi Arabia to board flights back to the Philippines due to the airspace closures.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration said more charter flights are being prepared for Filipinos in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Israel, with additional personnel deployed on the ground to assist repatriations.

Officials said the government has so far funded assistance for about 1,200 Filipinos, including flights, temporary accommodations and meals, as part of ongoing efforts to bring the affected workers home safely.