U.S., Phl troops conduct disaster training in CdO

“The joint training will take place in designated areas in the outskirts of upper barangays and in the Kibarian Training Complex in Bukidnon,” Abaday said. The complex, spanning 46,000 hectares across Kalilangan, Talakag and Pangantucan, has previously hosted foreign troops, including last year’s Australian Defence Force training in jungle warfare alongside the 4th Infantry Division.

Air Force Colonel Anselmo Ty, commander of the 590th Air Group, added that the US troops’ arrival is part of the ongoing Balikatan Exercises, a yearly program under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA). The troops are expected to remain in the region until 1 April. Ty emphasized, “This has nothing to do with the ongoing crises in the Middle East. This is purely training.”

Major General Michele Anayron, commanding general of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division, noted that a company-sized US contingent has already arrived at Lumbia Air Base to conduct simulations including coastal landings and disaster relief operations in Macabalan Bay. “This is the first Balikatan exercise held in Mindanao,” he said, adding that it provides valuable experience for Philippine troops in coordinating with allied forces in case of emergencies.

Some US servicemen have also been observed checking in at local hotels, signaling the start of scheduled joint activities. Lumbia Air Base, the city’s former civilian airport, has been converted into a Philippine Air Force facility and designated as an EDCA site for joint exercises.

Anayron reassured residents that the training is not linked to tensions in the West Philippine Sea or the conflict in Iran. “Our soldiers in Mindanao rarely receive this type of specialized training, which is normally conducted in Luzon,” he said, highlighting the strategic benefit of hosting US forces locally.

The 4th Infantry Division has a history of hosting joint training with foreign troops, strengthening both defense capabilities and disaster response readiness in Northern Mindanao.