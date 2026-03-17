Three wanted persons arrested in separate Ilocos Norte operations

Police arrested three wanted individuals in separate law enforcement operations conducted in Sarrat, Adams, and San Nicolas as part of intensified efforts to serve outstanding warrants in the province.
In Sarrat, personnel of the Sarrat Municipal Police Station arrested Cesar Bartolome Cabansag Jr., 40, a separated businessman and resident of Barangay 8, San Antonio, Sarrat, Ilocos Norte. Cabansag was arrested at his residence by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 65 in Laoag City for violation of Section 12, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, with a recommended bail of ₱40,000. He was brought to the Sarrat Municipal Police Station for documentation prior to turnover to the issuing court.
In Adams town, police arrested Dester Arnedo Reynon, 43, a married fish vendor, native of Lucban, Abulug, Cagayan, and currently residing in Barangay Baduang, Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte. Reynon was apprehended in Barangay Poblacion 1, Adams, Ilocos Norte through a joint operation led by the Adams Municipal Police Station with support from several police units. The arrest was carried out by virtue of a warrant issued by the Municipal Trial Court in San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte for reckless imprudence resulting in serious physical injury and damage to property, with bail set at ₱30,000. Reynon was brought to the Adams Rural Health Unit for medical and physical examination before being taken to the Adams Police Station for documentation prior to turnover to the court of origin.
Meanwhile, personnel of the San Nicolas Municipal Police Station, together with supporting police units, arrested Alex Palara, 49, married, a native of Barangay Pasig, Candaba, Pampanga, and currently residing in Barangay 3, San Ildefonso, San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte. Palara was arrested at his residence by virtue of a warrant issued by the Municipal Trial Court in Paniqui, Tarlac for violation of concubinage under the Revised Penal Code, with recommended bail set at ₱30,000. He was brought to the San Nicolas Municipal Police Station for documentation prior to turnover to the court of origin.