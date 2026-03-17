Three wanted persons arrested in separate Ilocos Norte operations

Police arrested three wanted individuals in separate law enforcement operations conducted in Sarrat, Adams, and San Nicolas as part of intensified efforts to serve outstanding warrants in the province.

In Sarrat, personnel of the Sarrat Municipal Police Station arrested Cesar Bartolome Cabansag Jr., 40, a separated businessman and resident of Barangay 8, San Antonio, Sarrat, Ilocos Norte. Cabansag was arrested at his residence by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 65 in Laoag City for violation of Section 12, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, with a recommended bail of ₱40,000. He was brought to the Sarrat Municipal Police Station for documentation prior to turnover to the issuing court.