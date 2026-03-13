Man nabbed in San Nicolas drug buy-bust

A 27-year-old man was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by police in Barangay 20, Pablo, San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte on Thursday evening.
The suspect was identified as Carl Joseph Barroga, also known as “Alien,” single and a resident of Barangay 11, San Fernando, San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte.
Police said the operation was carried out from 8:03 p.m. to 9:41 p.m. on 12 March 2026 by personnel of the San Nicolas Municipal Police Station, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).
Authorities arrested the suspect after he allegedly sold illegal drugs to an undercover operative.
Seized during the operation were about 10 grams of suspected dried marijuana leaves with seeds, with an estimated standard drug price of ₱1,200.
The suspected illegal drugs were contained in five heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets, which were marked as sold and seized items.
Also recovered from the suspect were a brown wallet and a ₱1,000 bill used as buy-bust money.
Police said the inventory and marking of the seized evidence were conducted at the scene in the presence of the suspect and required witnesses as mandated by law.
The suspect is now under the custody of the San Nicolas Municipal Police Station while authorities prepare charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.