Man nabbed in San Nicolas drug buy-bust

Police said the operation was carried out from 8:03 p.m. to 9:41 p.m. on 12 March 2026 by personnel of the San Nicolas Municipal Police Station, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Authorities arrested the suspect after he allegedly sold illegal drugs to an undercover operative.

Seized during the operation were about 10 grams of suspected dried marijuana leaves with seeds, with an estimated standard drug price of ₱1,200.