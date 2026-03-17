Senate approves body-worn camera bill; Go stresses policing transparency

The proposed legislation mandates that officers from the Philippine National Police, National Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency activate body-worn cameras during arrests, searches, and other enforcement actions.

Recordings will serve as evidence in investigations or court proceedings, with strict provisions on storage, retention, and handling to ensure the integrity of the footage.

Go emphasized that clear documentation is crucial not only for accountability but also for public trust. “Kung maayos ang ginawa sa operasyon, makikita iyon sa recordings. Kung may kailangang imbestigahan, may malinaw na ebidensyang mapag-aaralan,” he said.

The measure also outlines penalties for officers who fail to use the cameras properly or tamper with recordings, aiming to ensure compliance across agencies.

In past hearings, police officials have acknowledged the potential benefits of body-worn cameras, describing them as tools for transparency, accountability, and training.

PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has previously said such devices could serve as “instruments of truth,” reflecting a growing institutional interest in modernizing law enforcement practices.

Go said he sees the bill as part of broader efforts to improve public confidence in law enforcement. By documenting operations clearly, the measure could reduce disputes, clarify contentious incidents, and provide a framework for reviewing police conduct objectively.

“Mahalaga na malinaw ang bawat hakbang sa operasyon ng ating mga alagad ng batas. Kapag may body-worn camera, may maayos na record kung ano talaga ang nangyari,” he said.