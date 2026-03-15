Help escort ships, Trump urges allies

Iran’s attacks and threats have nearly halted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route normally used for one-fifth of world oil supplies, sending petroleum prices soaring 40 percent and roiling the global economy.

Its military has deployed drones and missiles against Israel, Gulf energy facilities, and other targets across the Middle East region.

“Many countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe,” Trump posted on social media Saturday.

“Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others, that are affected by this artificial constraint, will send Ships to the area,” he added.

“In the meantime, the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian Boats and Ships out of the water.”

US forces struck Iran’s Kharg Island on Friday — from which nearly all of the country’s oil exports flow — with Trump saying they had “obliterated every MILITARY target” while sparing energy facilities.

The Pentagon says more than 15,000 targets in Iran have been hit by US and Israeli forces.

Iran threatened US-linked oil and energy firms would be “turned into a pile of ashes” if its oil facilities were hit.

US media reported that the Pentagon has dispatched the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli and around 2,500 Marines to the region.

Military strikes were reported by local media in several Iranian provinces, including one on an industrial site in Isfahan that killed 15 people, according to the Fars news agency. Agence France-Presse could not verify the toll. More than 1,200 people have been killed by the strikes, according to Iran's health ministry.