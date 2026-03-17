PBBM to Filipinos amid fuel crisis: The gov’t is here



He said they are doing their best so that Filipinos will not bear the brunt of the Middle East tensions.

“At patuloy lang at hindi naman masyado maging problema itong nangyari nga sa yung gera sa Middle East. At asahan po ninyo na kami po ay nakabantay at nakakaalalay sa lahat ng ating mga kababayan,” he said.

The President said they began distributing the cash aid because of the sudden increase in oil prices, serving first some 30,000 tricycle drivers.

“Susunod ang jeepney drivers and then yung TNVS ang susunod after that. That's the one. Our records for TNVS are not yet complete. Yung sa jeepney, susunod yung siguro late this week or early next week,” he said.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development is distributing P5,000 in cash assistance to around 139,000 Metro Manila tricycle drivers starting 17 March, to mitigate the impact of rising fuel prices.

This aid, under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program, involves 30 payout sites in 17 LGUs over 3–5 days.

The President was assisted by DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Department of Transportation (DOTr) Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez, and Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso during the distribution of the cash aid to the first batch of tricycle drivers in District 4 in the morning.

The first batch of 550 tricycle drivers from District 4 received the P5,000 assistance each. An afternoon distribution was also scheduled for 551 tricycle drivers in District 6.

In addition to cash assistance, the government is rolling out additional support measures to help the public cope with rising fuel prices.

The government is also continuing to have talks with oil companies to have a staggered fuel price increase, as well as other ways to help ease the burden on the public. (RAFFY AYENG)