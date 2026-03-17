Palace names BFP OIC as chief faces bribery probe

The Department of the Interior and Local Government earlier filed complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman against Fernandez over his alleged involvement in a P14.7-million bribery scheme linked to the procurement of ambulances in 2024.

The alleged irregularities were uncovered during a DILG investigation.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Kwan Tiu is capable of leading the bureau in the interim.

“He’s a capable OIC. We haven’t made a final choice on who will replace Fernandez,” Remulla said in a message to reporters.