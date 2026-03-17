Palace names BFP OIC as chief faces bribery probe

Malacañang has designated Fire Chief Supt. Wilberto Rico Neil Kwan Tiu as officer-in-charge of the Bureau of Fire Protection following the filing of complaints against BFP chief Jesus Fernandez over an alleged bribery scheme.
In a memorandum dated 16 March, Executive Secretary Ralph Recto named Kwan Tiu, the bureau’s former deputy chief for operations, as OIC “until a replacement is designated.”
The Department of the Interior and Local Government earlier filed complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman against Fernandez over his alleged involvement in a P14.7-million bribery scheme linked to the procurement of ambulances in 2024.
The alleged irregularities were uncovered during a DILG investigation.
Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Kwan Tiu is capable of leading the bureau in the interim.
“He’s a capable OIC. We haven’t made a final choice on who will replace Fernandez,” Remulla said in a message to reporters.
Remulla earlier said he had recommended Fernandez’s removal from his post to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
“Ambulances are meant to save lives. Public funds intended for emergency response will never be allowed to become vehicles for corruption. We will pursue the truth and ensure full accountability,” he said.
The DILG has also asked the Ombudsman to place Fernandez under preventive suspension to protect the integrity of the investigation.