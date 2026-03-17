Ortega: VP Duterte ducking accountability behind technicalities

After being found to be sufficient in form and substance under the House Committee on Justice last 4 March, the Vice President’s camp took the entire 10-day period allocated in the process to submit her response.

Despite taking their time, Ortega said that the defense did not properly address the issues raised as grounds for impeachment, instead focusing on the procedures of the trial.

“The root of the issue is being avoided, and it is being addressed through procedural arguments that do not respond to the substance of the case,” he said.