Ortega: VP Duterte ducking accountability behind technicalities

House Deputy Speaker and La Union Rep. Paolo Ortega said that Vice President Sara Duterte was curbing the complaints filed against her through hiding behind technicalities of her hearing.
Ortega is a key member in the impeachment proceedings of VP Duterte, endorsing the fourth impeachment complaint filed by lawyer Nathaniel Cabrera on 18 February.
After being found to be sufficient in form and substance under the House Committee on Justice last 4 March, the Vice President’s camp took the entire 10-day period allocated in the process to submit her response.
Despite taking their time, Ortega said that the defense did not properly address the issues raised as grounds for impeachment, instead focusing on the procedures of the trial.
“The root of the issue is being avoided, and it is being addressed through procedural arguments that do not respond to the substance of the case,” he said.
The deputy speaker also clarified claims of VP Duterte that the ruling of the Supreme Court that junked the complaint filed against her in 2025 was because of procedural matters rather than a lack of substance.
“The ruling did not junk the 2025 impeachment on substantive grounds, but only on procedural matters. In fact, the Supreme Court itself said that its ruling did not absolve the Vice President. That should be clear to everyone,” he said.
In an interview earlier today, a lawyer from Vice President’s camp claimed that they would not be able to provide a proper answer to concerns as they claimed that all complaints lacked sufficient details from the start.