One story, 18 names

A joint affidavit collapses multiple voices into a single narrative. It suggests uniformity — but in doing so, it often sacrifices authenticity. Human experience, especially in complex or high-stakes incidents, is rarely identical. Eighteen individuals, each with their own vantage point, memory and perception, should naturally produce variations in detail — differences in sequence, emphasis and even minor inconsistencies.

These are not weaknesses; they are hallmarks of genuine, independent recollection. When those differences are absent, and the story is presented as a seamless, unified account, it raises a legitimate question: are we hearing eighteen voices, or just one voice repeated eighteen times?

Contrast this with a scenario where 18 separate affidavits are submitted. Each Marine would be compelled to narrate only what he personally knows — what he saw, heard and directly experienced. This forces discipline in testimony. It prevents overreach. It avoids the tendency to adopt statements beyond one’s personal knowledge simply because they appear in a shared document.

More importantly, it allows investigators to cross-reference accounts. Where details align, credibility is strengthened. Where they diverge, the truth is refined. This process — of comparison, corroboration, and even contradiction — is at the heart of fact-finding.

A joint affidavit, by its nature, blurs these critical lines. It becomes difficult to determine which portions of the narrative are based on collective knowledge and which are merely assumed or secondhand. It opens the door to “group authorship,” where stronger personalities or external influences may shape the narrative, consciously or otherwise. In such cases, the affidavit risks becoming less a record of personal testimony and more a curated story.

There is also a procedural concern. Affidavits are sworn statements. The oath carries with it the responsibility that every assertion is true based on personal knowledge. In a joint affidavit, this line is easily diluted. Can each of the 18 affiants truly attest to every single statement in the document? Or are they, in effect, vouching for matters beyond their direct knowledge?

Ultimately, credibility in legal proceedings is built on clarity and accountability. Separate affidavits provide both. They allow each witness to stand on his own words, to be examined on his own testimony, and to be assessed based on his own credibility. A joint affidavit, while seemingly stronger because of numbers, paradoxically weakens the evidentiary value of the statements it contains.

In the pursuit of truth, it is not unity of voice that matters most — but the integrity of individual testimony.