mWell makes history, bags global health award

Manuel V. Pangilinan, chairman of mWell and Metro Pacific Investments Corp., said the recognition highlights the role of digital innovation in expanding healthcare access.

“Digital innovation is key to our commitment to national progress. Through mWell, we continue to harness technology to bring quality healthcare closer to every Filipino,” Pangilinan said.

mWell president and chief executive officer Chaye Cabal-Revilla said the award affirms the platform’s focus on inclusive healthcare.

“Our goal is simple: ensure healthcare is within reach for communities that need it most,” she said.

The GLOMO Awards, organized by the Global System for Mobile Communications Association, are considered among the most prestigious recognitions in the mobile industry, with winners selected by over 250 global experts.

mWell joins global technology leaders such as Apple, Samsung, Huawei, China Mobile and China Telecom among this year’s awardees.

The app is part of a growing digital health ecosystem that integrates telemedicine, diagnostics, pharmacy services, wellness programs and digital health records into a single platform.

Currently, mWell, together with KonsultaMD, serves around 7.3 million users, with more than a third coming from underserved and vulnerable sectors.

To expand healthcare access, the platform has deployed 179 “Clinic-in-a-Bag” units across remote and disaster-prone areas, including Indigenous communities and correctional facilities, reaching nearly one million individuals.

The portable system allows patients to consult licensed doctors, receive prescriptions and access medical records using mobile devices supported by satellite internet and solar power.

mWell has also partnered with the Department of Information and Communications Technology to deliver telemedicine services through health boats in coastal and island communities, as well as launch a medicine drone delivery service for faster response in emergencies.

The platform also supports overseas Filipino workers through partnerships with the Department of Migrant Workers and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, providing access to Filipino doctors abroad through digital consultations.