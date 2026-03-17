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MMDA opens shower facilities for cyclists, pedestrians in Pasig

MMDA opens shower facilities for cyclists, pedestrians in Pasig
Photo courtesy of Nicolas Torre III/Facebook
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The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has opened newly built shower rooms for cyclists and pedestrians in Pasig City, along Meralco Avenue and Julia Vargas Avenue.

The MMDA reported that the site includes eight shower cubicles intended to serve commuters who bike or walk to work.

“This facility is open for cyclists and walkers who need a place to freshen up before work — a simple but important step in making our cities more supportive of active transport,” MMDA General Manager Nicolas Torre III said in a Facebook post.

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Torre added that the project supports “bike-to-work and active mobility.”

The facility’s opening comes as the Philippines continues to experience intense heat, with heat indices in Metro Manila frequently reaching danger levels during the dry season.

The high temperatures have made walking and cycling more strenuous, increasing public demand for end-of-trip amenities where commuters can cool down before reporting to work.

“We hope that this small initiative can serve as an example for other offices and institutions to also provide end-of-trip facilities for active mobility users,” he added.

MMDA

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