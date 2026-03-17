MMDA opens shower facilities for cyclists, pedestrians in Pasig

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has opened newly built shower rooms for cyclists and pedestrians in Pasig City, along Meralco Avenue and Julia Vargas Avenue.

The MMDA reported that the site includes eight shower cubicles intended to serve commuters who bike or walk to work.

“This facility is open for cyclists and walkers who need a place to freshen up before work — a simple but important step in making our cities more supportive of active transport,” MMDA General Manager Nicolas Torre III said in a Facebook post.