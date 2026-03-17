MIMAROPA police boost fuel security

PBGen. Jovencio S. Badua Jr., regional director, said the move is part of a proactive strategy to ensure stability and deter illegal activities such as hoarding, smuggling, and overpricing — issues that often surface during periods of volatile fuel costs.

While authorities emphasized that there is currently no disruption in fuel supply, they stressed the importance of early action to avoid potential problems.

“Our mission is preventive. We must anticipate potential challenges before they escalate into public safety concerns,” Badua said, underscoring the need for visible leadership and stronger coordination on the ground.

Police units have been directed to work closely with the Department of Energy and the Department of Trade and Industry to monitor fuel distribution facilities and ensure compliance with regulations.

Security around critical fuel infrastructure has also been heightened, alongside intensified intelligence monitoring against petroleum smuggling and illegal transport.

Beyond enforcement, police are preparing contingency measures to assist the public should fuel price spikes disrupt transportation. Among these is the possible rollout of “Libreng Sakay” initiatives to help commuters cope with rising costs.

Authorities are also calling on the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities related to illegal fuel trade, emphasizing that community cooperation is key to maintaining stability.

Officials say the effort reflects a broader approach that combines enforcement, coordination, and public service — aimed at ensuring that even amid global uncertainties, the region’s fuel supply remains steady and accessible.