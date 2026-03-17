Michael B. Jordan chooses burger over party

Hours after being named Best Actor for his dual roles in Sinners, the 39‑year‑old actor headed to the iconic fast‑food spot with his shiny statuette in hand.

Fans and restaurant staff were thrilled to see him enjoying a classic Double‑Double, fries, and some casual conversation, autographing and posing for photos along the way.

Social media quickly lit up with clips and photos, dubbing the scene one of the most “LA” celebrity moments ever — mixing Hollywood prestige with a simple, relatable joy.

Jordan’s choice shows that even after life’s biggest milestones, sometimes the best reward is a cheeseburger in hand.