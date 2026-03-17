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Actor Michael B. Jordan celebrating at burger joint after the Oscars
Actor Michael B. Jordan celebrating at burger joint after the Oscarsscreengrab from People Magazine/IG
LIFE

Michael B. Jordan chooses burger over party

Jordan’s choice shows that even after life’s biggest milestones, sometimes the best reward is a cheeseburger in hand.
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What does a big Hollywood star do after winning their very first Oscar?

While some might expect a lavish party or a glamorous after‑party, Michael B. Jordan chose a delightfully down‑to‑earth celebration: a late‑night stop at In‑N‑Out Burger.

Actor Michael B. Jordan celebrating at burger joint after the Oscars
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Hours after being named Best Actor for his dual roles in Sinners, the 39‑year‑old actor headed to the iconic fast‑food spot with his shiny statuette in hand.

Fans and restaurant staff were thrilled to see him enjoying a classic Double‑Double, fries, and some casual conversation, autographing and posing for photos along the way.

Social media quickly lit up with clips and photos, dubbing the scene one of the most “LA” celebrity moments ever — mixing Hollywood prestige with a simple, relatable joy.

Jordan’s choice shows that even after life’s biggest milestones, sometimes the best reward is a cheeseburger in hand.

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