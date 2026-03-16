The Oscars 2026: Conan O’Brien opens the show with a roast and a crown

In just a few short minutes, Conan O' Brien set the 2026 Oscars off in the mood and tone he had promised in an earlier intervew - a fun show. In his second go-around hosting the Academy Awards, the veteran host pulled out all the stops, throwing in a few roasts, hit on current events, discussed the future of the awards on streaming, and showed everyone the correct way to accept an award.
Known for his biting wit, O' Brien jumped right away on to the Timothée Chalamet train. "Security for the event is extremely tight, as there were concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities," he quipped as the camera quickly panned over to a grinning Chalamet over in the audience. "They're just mad you left our jazz," he adds.
The host also made a few little jabs at the state of the entertainment industry. First up was at Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, saying "It’s his first time in a theater! This is what they’re talking about.” He also dropped a few lines on Amazon Studios not receiving any nominations, American healthcare, and Sinners director Ryan Coogler's refusal to join the Academy so he doesn't have to judge others' work.
Speaking of Sinners, O' Brien commended Michael B. Jordan's portrayal of twin vampires in the film, and that the world cannot get enough of him. Which led into his declaration that "all seat fillers for the evening would be played by Michael B. Jordan," followed by a shot of the audience with the actor filling the seats.
O' Brien did not pass up on the opportunity to pay tribute to all the creatives working in the industry. He pointed out that there were 31 countries across six continents represented in the awards - a fitting homage not only to the craft, but also to global artistry, optimism, and resilience.
Perhaps his best moment was his quick lesson on 'how to receive an Academy Award,' jokingly saying he could not feign humility like the other winners. He then launched into a full-on demonstration complete with a winners announcement, a velvet cape, crown, and a serenade led by no less than Josh Groban. Now that's what you call a winning moment.
O' Brien also gave a little peek of the future of the show on streaming with satirical ads featuring comedian Jane Lynch selling flashlights, as it was announced that the Oscars would stream on YouTube starting next year. He punctuated that by way of his monologue's humorous opening statement - “I am Conan O’Brien, and I am honored to be the last human host of the Academy Awards. Next year it’s going to be a Waymo in a tux.” Let's hope that's not the case.