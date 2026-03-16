The Oscars 2026: Conan O’Brien opens the show with a roast and a crown

The host also made a few little jabs at the state of the entertainment industry. First up was at Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, saying "It’s his first time in a theater! This is what they’re talking about.” He also dropped a few lines on Amazon Studios not receiving any nominations, American healthcare, and Sinners director Ryan Coogler's refusal to join the Academy so he doesn't have to judge others' work.

Speaking of Sinners, O' Brien commended Michael B. Jordan's portrayal of twin vampires in the film, and that the world cannot get enough of him. Which led into his declaration that "all seat fillers for the evening would be played by Michael B. Jordan," followed by a shot of the audience with the actor filling the seats.

O' Brien did not pass up on the opportunity to pay tribute to all the creatives working in the industry. He pointed out that there were 31 countries across six continents represented in the awards - a fitting homage not only to the craft, but also to global artistry, optimism, and resilience.