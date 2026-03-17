Metrobank Foundation boosts Manila volunteer firefighters

The group’s response capacity was enhanced after Metrobank Foundation provided an 8,000-liter fire tanker in January 2025, enabling faster and more efficient deployment during emergencies.

For longtime volunteer John Michael Reyes, the equipment represents more than a logistical upgrade.

“The tanker is a symbol of trust and partnership. Every deployment must be professional and purposeful,” Reyes said.

Fellow volunteer James Paul Benzon said the additional equipment has expanded their ability to respond not only to fires but also to other urgent situations, including water shortages.

Despite the risks, volunteers emphasized that their work is driven by a commitment to public service.

“Being a fire volunteer is not easy. You face chaos and danger, but what drives us is the passion to serve,” Reyes said.

Benzon added that teamwork and trust remain critical in high-risk operations.

“Knowing your fellow volunteers are ready to support you gives you the confidence to face danger,” he said.

The volunteer group also reminded the public that many fire-related deaths are caused not by flames but by smoke inhalation, stressing the need for early evacuation and safety planning.

Volunteers urged households to adopt basic fire prevention practices such as checking electrical wiring, monitoring LPG tanks and conducting regular fire drills.

“Fire prevention is a mindset. It’s about being vigilant every day,” Benzon said.