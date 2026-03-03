SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
SM Supermalls rolls out nationwide fire safety campaign

FIREFIGHTERS put out a simulated blaze in a mock structure during a fire and earthquake drill at SM City Dasmariñas, demonstrating coordinated response and suppression techniques before mall tenants, employees and students.
SM Supermalls joined the Bureau of Fire Protection in mounting a nationwide fire and earthquake drill in observance of Fire Prevention Month, highlighting the importance of preparedness and multi-sector coordination.

At SM City Dasmariñas, mall tenants, employees and students from National University participated in hands-on activities, including a fire extinguishing demonstration and a simulated casualty first aid response.

MALL employees and tenants evacuate in an orderly manner during a nationwide fire drill at SM Mall of Asia, practicing proper response procedures as part of Fire Prevention Month activities.

The campaign continued at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall in Pasay, where a fire safety roadshow promoted vigilance and readiness among communities.

The event also marked the launch of the Search for the Ten Outstanding Firefighters of the Philippines 2026, honoring the bravery and dedication of fire responders nationwide.

SM said the initiative reinforces its commitment to maintaining safe spaces across its malls, while supporting national efforts to strengthen disaster preparedness and community resilience.

PARTICIPANTS discharge fire extinguishers during a live demonstration as part of a fire and earthquake drill at SM City Dasmariñas, with mall tenants, employees and students taking part in the emergency preparedness exercise.
MEDICAL responders attend to a simulated casualty during a fire and earthquake drill at SM City Dasmariñas, demonstrating first aid and emergency response procedures as part of the mall's safety preparedness activities.
