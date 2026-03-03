SM Supermalls rolls out nationwide fire safety campaign

PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of SM The campaign continued at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall in Pasay, where a fire safety roadshow promoted vigilance and readiness among communities.

The event also marked the launch of the Search for the Ten Outstanding Firefighters of the Philippines 2026, honoring the bravery and dedication of fire responders nationwide.

SM said the initiative reinforces its commitment to maintaining safe spaces across its malls, while supporting national efforts to strengthen disaster preparedness and community resilience.