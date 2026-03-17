Biz group pushes private sector action on food security

The (MBC) gathered business leaders and policymakers for its 2026 Agriculture and Food Security Summit, calling for stronger private sector action to address high food prices and low farmer incomes on Tuesday, 17 March at the Makati Diamond Residences, Makati City.
MBC said the summit served as a checkpoint one year after the launch of its agriculture program, focusing on securing commitments from companies to help improve productivity, raise farmer incomes and boost food security.
A key highlight was the signing of a memorandum of understanding between and , aimed at strengthening collaboration between cooperatives and agribusiness.
Agriculture accounted for 7 percent of GDP in 2025 but employed 21.5 percent of the workforce, or about 10.44 million Filipinos. Many farmers continue to face low incomes due to limited access to markets, financing and technology.
MBC emphasized the need to resolve the gap between high consumer prices and low farmgate earnings, noting the country’s continued reliance on imports for key staples.
Among the initiatives presented was the “Adopt-a-Cooperative” model by , which aims to strengthen farmer organizations through business support. A Price Transparency Board, led by , was also highlighted to provide farmers with real-time market data.
MBC said sustained collaboration between business and government is key to improving farmer incomes and ensuring long-term food security.