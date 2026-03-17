Biz group pushes private sector action on food security



A key highlight was the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Grano de Oro MPC and Agrifacio , aimed at strengthening collaboration between cooperatives and agribusiness.

Agriculture accounted for 7 percent of GDP in 2025 but employed 21.5 percent of the workforce, or about 10.44 million Filipinos. Many farmers continue to face low incomes due to limited access to markets, financing and technology.

MBC emphasized the need to resolve the gap between high consumer prices and low farmgate earnings, noting the country’s continued reliance on imports for key staples.

Among the initiatives presented was the “Adopt-a-Cooperative” model by Jaime Aristotle Alip , which aims to strengthen farmer organizations through business support. A Price Transparency Board, led by Jose Victor Paterno , was also highlighted to provide farmers with real-time market data.

MBC said sustained collaboration between business and government is key to improving farmer incomes and ensuring long-term food security.