Marcos survey ‘gains’ dubbed ‘delusional’

“Any alleged improvement in governance is delusional. The problems faced by the people have remained the same throughout his administration: inflation, low wages, lack of jobs, and corruption, which 97 percent of the people believe to be widespread,” he said.

Roque made the remarks following survey findings showing barely noticeable gains in the public’s perception of the administration.

In a television interview, however, Pulse Asia research director Ana Tabunda said recent data pointed to improvements in how Filipinos viewed the government’s performance, even as controversies such as the multibillion-peso flood control projects continued to hound the administration.

“Well, there’s also an improvement year on year in the administration,” Tabunda said, citing gains in the rule of law, agricultural assistance, peace and order, employment, criminality and workers’ pay.

She said inflation, long a major concern, also showed relative improvement compared with previous surveys.

Numbers masking crisis

Survey results showed Marcos’s trust rating rising to 36 percent from 26 percent a year earlier, while his approval rating also reached 36 percent.

But Roque said the numbers masked what he described as a deepening credibility crisis.

“Negative 50,” he said when asked to rate the administration’s anti-corruption efforts.

“So long has passed since they promised that corrupt politicians would be jailed. Thus far, only one, a potential opponent of the Remullas, was jailed,” he added.

BBM is ‘big fish’

Roque also pointed to allegations surrounding the controversial flood control projects, citing claims made by former Ako Bicol Partylist Rep. Zaldy Co.