SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
LIFE

March of the swans

The industry’s most luminous muses glided past the endless camera flashes — and red carpet fashion unmistakably shifted toward tactile luxury and deliberate silhouette.
March of the swans
Published on

At the Oscars last Sunday, it was like the “Timothée Chalamet versus ballet and opera” issue came to life into the red carpet as black and white dominated this year’s 2026 Academy Awards ensembles — rendered in rich textures like feathers, lace, floral embroidery and tulle — ironically all nodding to opera and ballet.

This year’s red carpet transcended from a mere spectacle, evolving into a profound sartorial dialogue where the “now” of fashion has been defined by a soulful tension between architectural precision and ethereal vulnerability.

March of the swans
Chalamet turns heads in white suit at Oscars amid ballet debate

The industry’s most luminous muses glided past the endless camera flashes — and red carpet fashion unmistakably shifted toward tactile luxury and deliberate silhouette.

This year, the best-dressed list isn’t just a collection of gowns, but a masterclass in curated identity. It was a triumphant return to true craft, reminding us that at the intersection of heritage and innovation, fashion remains our most powerful tool for storytelling.

LEONARDO Di Caprio in Dior.
LEONARDO Di Caprio in Dior.
DEMI Moore in Gucci
DEMI Moore in Gucci
ANNE Hathaway in Valentino Haute Couture
ANNE Hathaway in Valentino Haute Couture
PEDRO Pascal in Chanel
PEDRO Pascal in Chanel
TEYANA Taylor in Chanel.
TEYANA Taylor in Chanel.
KIRSTEN Dunst in Celine.
KIRSTEN Dunst in Celine.
NICOLE Kidman in Chanel.
NICOLE Kidman in Chanel.
US ballerina Misty Copeland in a bespoke David Koma.
US ballerina Misty Copeland in a bespoke David Koma.
TIMOTHEE Chalamet in Givenchy.
TIMOTHEE Chalamet in Givenchy.
ANNA Wintour in custom Dior
ANNA Wintour in custom Dior
JACOB Elordi in custom Bottega Veneta.
JACOB Elordi in custom Bottega Veneta.
Oscars 2026 fashion
Red carpet style
Ballet opera couture

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph