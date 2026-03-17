Maniquiz retracts PRMSU renaming bill

“I will retract this first thing tomorrow morning. I have the highest respect for President Ramon Magsaysay, Governor Vic Magsaysay, and especially Congressman Antonio Diaz, the nephew of President Magsaysay,” Maniquiz said, calling her submission of the bill a “lapse of judgment.”

The announcement coincides with the 69th Death Anniversary of former President Ramon F. Magsaysay, commemorated as a special non-working holiday in the province.

HB08520 aimed to rename the multi-campus state university, integrate its campuses, amend the composition of its governing board, and allocate funds for its operations. However, the bill quickly drew backlash online, with many Zambaleños calling the proposal “disrespectful.”

Critics argued that the current name already reflects the university’s provincial roots while honoring President Magsaysay’s legacy.

“President Ramon Magsaysay, Sr. was a resident of Zambales and became President of the Philippines, a source of pride for every Zambaleño. So why isn’t the name PRMSU enough?” wrote netizen Glenn Dela Fuente Gonzales.

He added that improving educational quality is far more important than changing the name: “Renaming it Zambales State University won’t improve the quality of education or the future of Zambaleño students.”

PRMSU, formerly Ramon Magsaysay Technological University, is the only public university in Zambales. Established in 1910 as a farm school, it evolved through several names before adopting its current title in 2017 under Republic Act 11015.