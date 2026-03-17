Zambales solon to retract bill renaming PRMSU

“Ito po ay aking ire-retract first hour tomorrow morning. Napakataas po ng aking respeto kay Pangulong Ramon Magsaysay, Gov. Vic Magsaysay, at lalong lalo na kay Cong. Antonio Diaz na pamangkin ni Pres. Magsaysay,” Maniquiz said.

She added that the proposed bill she filed was a “lapse of judgment.”

House Bill No. 08520, titled “An Act Renaming the President Ramon Magsaysay State University (PRMSU) to Zambales State University (ZSU), integrating its campuses, amending the composition of its governing board, and appropriating funds therefor,” drew criticism from Zambaleños on social media.

Many residents argued that renaming the university after the province would be disrespectful to the legacy of former President Ramon Magsaysay.

The initial idea behind HB 08520 was to align the state university’s name with the province where it was established. However, some netizens pointed out that the name President Ramon Magsaysay State University already reflects its connection to Zambales.

“Si President Ramon Magsaysay Sr. ay isang residente ng Zambales na naging pangulo ng Pilipinas at pride ng bawat Zambaleño. So, ano pa ang hindi sapat sa pangalang PRMSU?” netizen Glenn Dela Fuente Gonzales said.

He added that improving the quality of education should be the priority.

“The proposed name, Zambales State University, won’t add better quality education or help secure a better future for Zambaleño students in the said state university,” he said.

PRMSU, formerly known as Ramon Magsaysay Technological University (RMTU), is a multi-campus state university in the province of Zambales. Established in 1910, it is the only public university in the province and is named after former President Ramon Magsaysay, a native of Zambales.

PRMSU was recognized as one of the Global Top 400 Innovative Universities in the 2025 World University Rankings for Innovation (WURI), ranking sixth in the category of Entrepreneurial Spirit.

The university traces its roots to a farm school established in 1910. It evolved through several names, including the Western Luzon Agricultural College (WLAC) and Ramon Magsaysay Technological University (RMTU), before being renamed President Ramon Magsaysay State University in 2017 through Republic Act No. 11015.