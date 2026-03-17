Malacañang: Avoid ‘fear mongering’

Amid a swirl of coup rumors circulating on social media, Malacañang on Tuesday moved to steady public nerves, warning against fear-mongering and insisting the government remains firmly in control of the situation.
Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said posts suggesting destabilization efforts only fuel unnecessary alarm, even as the administration continues to manage ongoing challenges. The Palace earlier dismissed claims of a coup d’état and supposed heightened alert status in Malacañang as baseless.
Moreover, Castro, regarding the fuel crisis, emphasized that the Department of Energy remains in communication with stakeholders and that the Philippine government is working to further cushion the impact of high oil prices on consumers.
No crisis yet
Malacañang said the country is not yet in a crisis, as the government continues to engage oil firms to address fuel concerns, even as Congress moves to grant the President authority to adjust taxes on petroleum products.
Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said the Department of Energy, led by Secretary Sharon Garin, remains in active talks with industry players to prevent the situation from escalating.