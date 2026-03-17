Malacañang: Avoid ‘fear mongering’

Moreover, Castro, regarding the fuel crisis, emphasized that the Department of Energy remains in communication with stakeholders and that the Philippine government is working to further cushion the impact of high oil prices on consumers.

No crisis yet

Malacañang said the country is not yet in a crisis, as the government continues to engage oil firms to address fuel concerns, even as Congress moves to grant the President authority to adjust taxes on petroleum products.

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said the Department of Energy, led by Secretary Sharon Garin, remains in active talks with industry players to prevent the situation from escalating.