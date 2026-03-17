Makati Police launch all-women checkpoint for Women’s Month

The Makati City Police Station conducts an all-women checkpoint, highlighting the growing role of women in law enforcement and their commitment to secure and peaceful elections.
It was manned entirely by female police officers to demonstrate their competence and dedication in enforcing electoral laws and maintaining public order within Makati’s area of responsibility, the agency said.
“This initiative is not just about policing; it is about empowering women and showing that they are equally capable in leadership and operational roles,” the Makati Police said in a statement.
Makati Police said the checkpoint, organized under the theme “We Gender Equality Inclusive Society,” aligns with the Philippine National Police’s National Capital Region Police Office Triple A framework—Active, Able, and Allied—promoting gender equality, inclusivity, and active participation of women in public service.
Officials said the initiative provides a platform for women in uniform to shine in visible roles while inspiring future generations of female leaders to engage in nation-building.
“The Makati CPS remains steadfast in advancing gender equality and demonstrating the indispensable contributions of women in law enforcement,” it added.