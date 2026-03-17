Makati Police launch all-women checkpoint for Women’s Month

“This initiative is not just about policing; it is about empowering women and showing that they are equally capable in leadership and operational roles,” the Makati Police said in a statement.

Makati Police said the checkpoint, organized under the theme “We Gender Equality Inclusive Society,” aligns with the Philippine National Police’s National Capital Region Police Office Triple A framework—Active, Able, and Allied—promoting gender equality, inclusivity, and active participation of women in public service.

Officials said the initiative provides a platform for women in uniform to shine in visible roles while inspiring future generations of female leaders to engage in nation-building.

“The Makati CPS remains steadfast in advancing gender equality and demonstrating the indispensable contributions of women in law enforcement,” it added.