Makati police deploy all-women checkpoint

Police officials said the initiative serves as a platform to showcase women in visible operational roles.

“This initiative is not just about policing; it is about empowering women and showing that they are equally capable in leadership and operational roles,” the Makati police said in a statement.

The checkpoint was organized under the theme “We Gender Equality Inclusive Society.” Officials said the move aligns with the Philippine National Police’s National Capital Region Police Office “Triple A” framework — which stands for Active, Able and Allied.

The framework aims to promote inclusivity and the active participation of women in public service.

It added that the initiative is part of a broader effort to inspire future generations of female leaders to engage in nation-building.

“The Makati CPS remains steadfast in advancing gender equality and demonstrating the indispensable contributions of women in law enforcement,” the Makati Police said.

The checkpoint is one of several security measures currently being implemented across the city’s area of responsibility to ensure a secure and peaceful election cycle.