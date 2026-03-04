House justice panel finds two impeachment complaints vs Sara Duterte sufficient

The House Committee on Justice on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly that two verified impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte are sufficient in substance to proceed, allowing the impeachment process in the House of Representatives to move forward.

After less than four hours of deliberation, the justice panel, chaired by Batangas Rep. Atty. Gerville “Jinky Bitrics” Luistro, voted on the third verified impeachment complaint filed by Saballa et al.

The complaint received 54 affirmative votes, one negative vote and zero abstentions.

The panel then proceeded to vote on the fourth impeachment complaint filed by Cabrera et al., which produced the same result — 54 votes in the affirmative, one in the negative and zero abstentions.

Filed by priests, nuns and lawyers and endorsed by Mamamayang Liberal Party-list Rep. Leila de Lima, the third complaint cites allegations over the alleged misuse of about P612 million in confidential funds and claims of corruption within the Department of Education during Duterte’s tenure as secretary.

The complaint also revives accusations that Duterte threatened to assassinate President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos and former Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez.

The fourth complaint, filed by lawyer Nathaniel Cabrera and endorsed by Deputy Speaker Paolo Ortega V and Manila Rep. Bienvenido “Benny” Abante Jr., centers on alleged omissions in Duterte’s Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) and claims of unexplained wealth disproportionate to her lawful income.

The votes came after the committee completed its deliberations on whether the complaints met constitutional and procedural standards for further consideration.

Following the vote, San Juan Rep. Ysabel Maria Zamora moved that the committee formally notify the Vice President to submit her response.

“I move that the committee issue a notice to the Vice President to file her answer within a non-extendible period of 10 days,” Zamora said during the proceedings.

Under House rules, once an impeachment complaint is deemed sufficient in form and substance, the respondent must be notified and given 10 calendar days to file an answer.

The deliberation was presided over by Luistro as the panel concluded the initial stage of the impeachment proceedings.

Lawmakers emphasized that the committee’s vote does not constitute a finding of guilt but merely allows the impeachment process to proceed under the constitutional framework.

Once the Vice President submits her answer, the committee will move to the next phase of hearings to determine whether probable cause exists to approve the Articles of Impeachment.

If probable cause is later established, the Articles of Impeachment will be transmitted to the House plenary for further action.