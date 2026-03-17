Ilocos Norte cops nab 3 wanted persons

Police authorities in Ilocos Norte have successfully apprehended three individuals with outstanding warrants in separate operations across Sarrat, Adams and San Nicolas, as part of intensified efforts to enforce the law and bring offenders to justice.
In Sarrat, Cesar Bartolome Cabansag Jr., 40, a separated businessman and resident of Barangay 8, San Antonio, was arrested at his home by personnel from the Sarrat Municipal Police Station. Cabansag faces charges for illegal possession of drug paraphernalia under Section 12, Article II of Republic Act 9165. His bail was set at P40,000, and he was brought to the police station for documentation before being turned over to the Regional Trial Court, Branch 65 in Laoag City.
In Adams, authorities apprehended 43-year-old Dester Arnedo Reynon, a married fish vendor and resident of Barangay Baduang, Pagudpud. The arrest, carried out in Barangay Poblacion 1, Adams, was conducted by the Adams Municipal Police Station with support from multiple police units. Reynon faces a charge of reckless imprudence resulting in serious physical injury and damage to property, issued by the Municipal Trial Court of San Nicolas, with bail set at P30,000. He underwent a medical and physical examination at the Adams Rural Health Unit before being processed at the Adams Police Station.
In San Nicolas, Alex Palara, 49, married and residing in Barangay 3, San Ildefonso, was arrested at his home. Palara is charged with concubinage under the Revised Penal Code, following a warrant issued by the Municipal Trial Court in Paniqui, Tarlac. His bail is also set at P30,000, and he was documented at the San Nicolas Municipal Police Station prior to transfer to the issuing court.