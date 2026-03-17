Ilocos Norte cops nab 3 wanted persons

Police authorities in Ilocos Norte have successfully apprehended three individuals with outstanding warrants in separate operations across Sarrat, Adams and San Nicolas, as part of intensified efforts to enforce the law and bring offenders to justice.

In Sarrat, Cesar Bartolome Cabansag Jr., 40, a separated businessman and resident of Barangay 8, San Antonio, was arrested at his home by personnel from the Sarrat Municipal Police Station. Cabansag faces charges for illegal possession of drug paraphernalia under Section 12, Article II of Republic Act 9165. His bail was set at P40,000, and he was brought to the police station for documentation before being turned over to the Regional Trial Court, Branch 65 in Laoag City.