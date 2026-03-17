Gibo dismisses coup rumors

"Alam mo, as responsible citizens, why don’t they execute the proper affidavit and file it with the law enforcement and prosecutorial law officials so it can be investigated properly? Kung meron talagang ebidensya,” Teodoro said. He, however, said authorities have yet to see any proof supporting the claim.

On the other end, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) already announced Monday that the social media posts circulating about alleged “coup plotters” and “third force” are unverified claims that may cause confusion and division.

"The Armed Forces of the Philippines does not dignify unvalidated social media posts. The AFP remains focused on its constitutional mandate and the faithful performance of its duty as protector of the people and the State," the AFP statement sent to the Daily Tribune read.

"At a time when our nation must remain united in addressing the possible effects of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, we call on all Filipinos to exercise sobriety, reject disinformation, and refrain from spreading unverified claims that may cause confusion and division," it added.

On Saturday, the AFP warned the public against the “disinformation” circulating online claiming there are divisions within the military, political realignments, or senior officers backing a political personality, stressing the force is loyal to the Constitution and Filipinos. The AFP said the false information is “designed to sow confusion, mistrust, and division—both within the ranks and among the Filipino people.”

"The AFP is a professional organization that upholds the Constitution, respects the chain of command, and remains steadfast in its duty to defend Philippine sovereignty, protect the people, and uphold the rule of law." It underscored that it “remains united, professional, and non-partisan.”

“Our loyalty is to the Constitution and the Filipino people—not to any political figure or agenda,” it added.

The AFP urged the public to be vigilant, verify information from credible and official sources, and refrain from sharing unverified content.

The AFP this week also dismissed the need for a loyalty check within its ranks after the Philippine Army dismissed Colonel Audie Mongao over its controversial political statement online.

Before 2025 ended, the AFP also denied there were calls urging soldiers to join protests and back a coup d’etat, as the public conducted several massive anti-corruption rallies regarding the multi-billion peso flood control scandal.