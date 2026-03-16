Coup rumors prompt Palace security

The photos showed sections of Mendiola Street, Nicanor Padilla Street, and Arlegui Street partially blocked off with barbed and razor wire.

Baligod warned of activities by a group he referred to as a “third force,” claiming it was moving quickly to push what he described as a “coup me” plot.

“The third force coup plotters are working double time. They are the 41 selfish individuals who protect thieves,” Baligod wrote.

Meanwhile, retired military general Romeo Poquiz posted online about what he said were circulating reports of a possible attempt by a group to seize power from the Marcos administration.

“From the grapevine. This is what’s shaping up: ‘Kudeta Me’ by the so-called Third Force, then rule by Civil-Military Junta,” Poquiz wrote.

He urged the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to resist any unconstitutional attempts to seize power.

“Patriots in the AFP must not allow this unconstitutional takeover of power,” he said.

Last week, Poquiz raised concerns about allegedly circulating information regarding a possible attempt by a group to seize power from the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“There are persistent and disturbing rumors that a so-called Third Force is planning to seize power from the government of President Marcos through a civil-military junta,” he said.

He said there were claims that violent incidents might be staged to justify such action.

“Allegedly, bombings or assassinations may be staged and later blamed on the opposition or on groups exposing massive corruption to justify such an unconstitutional takeover,” Poquiz said.

He stressed that the United People’s Initiative (UPI) rejects any form of violent or unconstitutional change in government.

“The United People’s Initiative categorically states that it does not participate in, support, or condone any form of violence or extra-constitutional change of government,” he said.

He went on: “UPI stands firmly on its core principles: non-violence, non-partisanship, fidelity to the Constitution, and strict adherence to the rule of law. No Filipino who truly values democracy should support attempts to manufacture chaos to grab power.”

DAILY TRIBUNE has reached out to the AFP but has yet to hear back as of press time.