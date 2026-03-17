Gibbons dangles juicy reward

That unification fight being targeted is with Puerto Rican Oscar Collazo, who recently retained the World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Association straps with a masterful seventh-round knockout of Jesus Haro in Anaheim, California.

Gibbons feels that time is precious and waiting for the result of the 16 May clash between Melvin Jerusalem and Siyakholwa Kuse of South Africa is not ideal.

Collazo is eyeing a rematch with Jerusalem, who defends the World Boxing Council 105-pound jewels in Johannesburg.

Jerusalem is in for a rough ride in South Africa given that he will not just be fighting on hostile ground but also taking a long flight and coping with the high altitude, which has proven to be a tough challenge for Filipino boxers who fight there.

Meanwhile, all is quiet and calm over at Taduran’s training ground in Las Vegas.

“We are cutting down on everything, training and sparring,” said Taduran’s chief trainer Carl Peñalosa Jr.

“But he is still sparring with Cuban Joahnys Argilagos,” added Peñalosa, who has forced the Filipino southpaw to ramp up his game everytime he spars with the former amateur standout.

Taduran and his team will make the trip to Temecula on 1 April.