Get job-ready under 10 hours? Google launches new course

The program comes as demand for AI-literate talent surges, with new research from Ipsos and Google highlighting a disconnect between employer expectations and worker training. While 70 percent of managers believe AI skills are critical to business success, only 14 percent of employees have been offered formal AI training.

Google said the certificate is intended to bridge that divide by equipping professionals with what it calls “AI fluency” — the ability to integrate artificial intelligence into routine workflows.

Built around a “learn by doing” approach, the program includes more than 20 hands-on activities. Participants are also given three months of free access to Google AI Pro, allowing them to work directly with advanced AI tools embedded in platforms such as Gmail, Google Docs and Gemini in Google Sheets.

The course is structured into six modules and a capstone project, covering areas such as AI fundamentals, research, writing, data analysis and content creation. The final capstone focuses on building functional applications using AI without requiring coding experience.

Designed for working professionals, the program can be completed in under 10 hours at a self-paced schedule. Each module comes with a shareable certificate that can be added to professional profiles.

Google said the curriculum was developed using real-world job data and validated by employers to ensure alignment with current industry needs, including skills in automation, data synthesis and digital content production.

The certificate is now available on Coursera.