Google PH country head speaks on YouTube, AI and the future

It was a period when “we had a dial-up modem and a dream,” she quipped during the most recent DLS-CSB Commencement Exercises.

Speaking to students poised at the edge of the job market, Palacios returned to basic principles. “As you start your own journeys tomorrow, don’t rush to the ‘top’ so fast that you forget to build your foundation. First, firm up your identity. In your early career, choose a role that gives you the right experience and learning. Look closely at the values of the people and the company you’ll be working with. Your environment will help you identify your own beliefs, and these will be the gravity that guides your decisions for the rest of your life.”

Goals, she said, must follow close behind. “Second, align with your purpose. Success isn’t just about a title, a paycheck, or a big team. It’s about finding meaning. When your career aligns with your personal purpose, it gives you the ‘superpowers’ to make things happen.” And each day, she urged them to ask: “What impact do I want to make? What problems do I want to solve? And how can I use my unique capability to create a better world?”

In the age of artificial intelligence, Palacios, as country lead, addressed the anxiety surrounding its rise. “I want to be very clear: AI is not here to do your job for you; it is here to help you do your job better than ever before. Think of AI as your ‘supercharged guide, mentor or coach’ and your ‘brainstorming partner’.”

Efficiency, she noted, should return time to what machines cannot replicate: “leading with your heart and mind.” In an “AI reality,” she reminded them, “your human values are not obsolete — they are your greatest competitive advantage.”

Her closing challenge was simple yet demanding: to become “net positive” — a presence that drives force, uplifts communities, and improves lives.

We recently exchanged some words through an online medium, and these are her thoughts on some pressing topics:

On personal philosophy

“My personal philosophy is rooted in the belief that intention is the architect of reality. I’ve always maintained that you can achieve almost anything if you are willing to commit both your heart and your mind to it — it’s that intersection of passion and discipline where the magic happens.

“For me, leadership starts with a clear vision. I believe that how you see yourself in the future acts as a North Star; it creates a mental framework that subconsciously influences every conversation held, every decision, and every risk taken. If you can see the destination clearly, the path — no matter how difficult — becomes a series of logical steps rather than an insurmountable obstacle.”

On pursuing a career in tech:

“I chose a degree in technology because I was fascinated by the idea that code and logic could solve human problems at scale. I didn’t just want to see the future; I wanted to build it.

“I began my journey as a business software consultant, which was a formative experience. It taught me that technology is never just about the hardware or the software — it’s about the people and the businesses it empowers. Even then, I held a quiet, ‘bold’ ambition: I dreamed of working for a company that didn’t just build tools, but defined the very frontier of what was possible.”

On joining Google

“Joining Google was the realization of that dream. What triggered my lifelong passion for this industry is the same thing that excites me today about AI: the opportunity to take complex, powerful technology and make it universally accessible and useful. In the ‘90s, we were connecting computers. Today, through AI, we are connecting human intent with helpful solutions. My career has been a 30-year mission to ensure that as technology becomes more sophisticated, it also becomes more human-centric.”

On role at Google

“In essence, my role is to ensure that as the world moves into an AI-driven future, the Philippines isn’t just a spectator, but a leader. I see myself as a bridge between Google’s global innovation and the unique, vibrant needs of the Filipino people.

Championing the digital economy. I lead our local strategy to help Filipino businesses — from large corporations to micro-entrepreneurs — harness tools like Google Search and YouTube to grow. My goal is to help reinforce the Philippines’ position as the fastest-growing digital economy in Southeast Asia.