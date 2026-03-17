From Morong to millions: Glenda Dela Cruz comes home a winner

“First of all, I would like to sincerely thank the Municipality of Morong and the Office of our beloved Mayor for this recognition.”

“This is not just an ordinary award for me, because it comes from Morong—the town where I came from. The place where I grew up. The place that gave me courage, even during the times when I was not yet well-known.”

Despite receiving recognition locally and abroad, she said the award from her hometown stands apart.

“I have received many awards here in the Philippines and even abroad. But this recognition, coming from my own hometown, is truly special to me.”

Building opportunities

From humble beginnings, Dela Cruz built Brilliant Skin Essentials into a nationwide brand supporting a wide network of employees, franchisees, and distributors.

“Today, more than a thousand employees are part of Brilliant Skin Essentials across the Philippines. There are also thousands of franchisees and distributors who trust our brand.”

“And behind each of them are families who depend on and live because of the opportunities that Brilliant Skin Essentials provides.”

For Dela Cruz, being named Top 1 Employer reflects more than business success.

“For us, being the Top 1 Employer of Morong is not just a number or a title. It is the result of dreaming, perseverance, hard work, and sacrifice.”

A decade of growth

As the company nears its 10th anniversary, she acknowledged the challenges she has faced while reaffirming her commitment to continue moving forward.

“This year, we will celebrate our tenth year. They say I may still be young, but everything I have been through is enough for me to keep going.”

“I cannot promise that I will always be strong and brave in everything I go through, but I will never give up on all of you.”

She also credited her team for her success.

“To everyone who has been part of my company, you are a big part of every success I have achieved.”

Giving back

Beyond business milestones, Dela Cruz pledged to remain grounded in the community that shaped her.

“And to our town, we have one promise: that the success of Brilliant Skin is also the success of Morong.”

“And as we continue to grow, we will never forget where we started. Because Morong is our root, and Morong is where we will always return.”

Closing her speech, she expressed gratitude to local leaders and residents.

“Thank you very much, Mayor Soriano. Thank you to the Municipality of Morong for this very meaningful recognition.”

“And to my fellow citizens here in Morong, thank you for your love and support.”

“It is a great honor for me. Thank you very much.”

“To God be the Glory.”

More than recognition

Dela Cruz’s recognition at the Morong Awards reflects more than business achievement—it highlights how local success stories can create opportunities that extend beyond the individual.

From a small-town beginning to a nationwide enterprise, her journey underscores how growth rooted in purpose and community can uplift an entire hometown.