Miss Glenda denies link to Zaldy Co

“We never met, hindi po ako involve sa politics. So hindi ko po gets yung mga tao and hindi po ako ganun ka yaman para ma-link sa ganung tao,” she clarified.

Rumors after Europe trip

According to Dela Cruz, the speculation began shortly after she returned from celebrating her birthday in Europe with her partner.

Among the destinations they visited was Lisbon, Portugal.

However, weeks after the trip, she said rumors started circulating online suggesting that her visit to Portugal meant she might have been connected to Co, who had reportedly been linked to the country.

“Nagbirthday lang po ako sa Europe with my partner and isa po ’yong Lisbon sa pinuntahan namin. Nagulat po ako kasi after 2 weeks of my vacation na sobrang jetlag pa ako nun, biglang may lumabas po na blind item na sinasabi po nila na ‘there’s a possibility that Miss Glenda is linked with Zaldy Co because she went in Portugal,” she recalled.

The speculation initially alarmed her, particularly because of its possible impact on her reputation and the company she built.

“Nung una po kinabahan talaga ako, yun po ang una kung reaction. Kasi po, to be link to someone na fugitive, hindi ko po alam kung paano po yung maging reaksyon ng mga tao. Kung ano po ang effect sa business ko. So, nagulat po talaga ako nung nakita ko po yung blind item. Nagtataka nga po ako.”

Defending her name and brand

Despite the controversy, Dela Cruz said she decided to speak out to defend both her reputation and her company.

“Ngayon po lumalaban na ako… I’m doing that to defend myself kasi Miss Glenda and Brilliant is one. Kung masira po ako, sira rin yung Brilliant.”

She stressed that the company supports hundreds of families across the country.

“I have 1000+ employees, pag sumuko ako, pag na-down ako, marami pong family na maapektuhan. Marami po akong empleyado, isang libo sila, libo-libo rin po yung mga distributors namin, so pag sumuko po ako paano na sila?”

The CEO added that many of her employees belong to vulnerable sectors.

“Mayroon po akong mga empleyado na hindi nakakapagsalita, hindi nakakarinig, may mga kapansanan… so kung mawawala po yung Brilliant parang mawawala na rin yung purpose ko.”

Expanding business ventures

While Brilliant Skin remains her flagship brand, Dela Cruz said her entrepreneurial journey has expanded into several industries.

“Actually marami po akong negosyo, pero yung Brilliant Skin talaga yung nagbibigay sakin ng malaking kita.”

Her ventures now include hospitality, wellness, real estate and retail investments across different countries.

“Apart from that, meron po akong cafe, spa, medical group, construction company, meron akong boutique hotel sa Malaysia. Meron akong real estate company sa Dubai at may mga tindahan po ako ng ginto at may Jollibee franchise po ako at marami po akong investment.”

Despite the rumors, Dela Cruz said she remains focused on growing her businesses and protecting the community built around her brand.

For the entrepreneur, the message is clear: rumors may spread quickly, but the truth behind years of work remains unchanged.