FIBA stint ramps up Dela Rosa’s game

The Ateneo de Manila University guard is the Philippines’ top scorer with 13.3 points in four games.

“All of the tournaments I’ve played, I take the lesson that I think I can apply and be better and better every tournament,” Dela Rosa said.

“I think we still have a lot to improve on and we need to listen to the coach and do what he wants us to do more and be more consistent.”

The Philippines is battling Colombia at press time at the Astroballe in Lyon, France.

Despite missing out on a World Cup slot, Gilas Women can still prepare for their upcoming tournaments of the year.

First will be the William Jones Cup in July as well as the 20th Asian Games in Japan from 19 September to 4 October.

By that period, Gilas Women would have veteran center Jack Animam and rising guard Naomi Panganiban back in the squad after missing the World Cup qualifiers due to their commitments with their respective teams.

Panganiban plays for San Diego State University in Division 1 of the US National Collegiate Athletic Association while Animam is currently with Denso Iris in the Women’s Japan Basketball League.