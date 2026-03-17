Farmers’ tip sparks clash in Samar

The operation was launched following reports from local farmers who had allegedly been subjected to extortion by the armed group. This issue continues to hound remote communities across parts of Eastern Visayas.

Acting on a tip, troops conducted a focused military operation aimed not only at verifying the reports but also at ensuring residents’ safety.

What followed was a brief exchange of gunfire, after which the armed men fled into nearby terrain.

Government forces later scoured the encounter site, recovering a caliber .45 pistol, a short magazine for an M16 rifle, and several personal belongings believed to have been abandoned in haste.

While no casualties were reported, military officials emphasized that the incident highlights the continuing presence of insurgent elements in the region — and the risks faced by civilians caught in between.

The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division has since ordered intensified pursuit operations to prevent further extortion activities and to disrupt the group’s movements. At the same time, the military renewed its appeal to remaining CTG members to surrender and take advantage of the government’s reintegration programs.

“We remain committed to protecting communities and ensuring their safety,” the division said, underscoring the importance of cooperation among security forces, local government units and residents.

For villagers in Gamay, the brief clash served as a stark reminder of a long-running conflict — one that continues to surface even in the most remote and otherwise peaceful communities.