Domogan wants sale of substandard construction materials treated as economic sabotage

BAGUIO CITY — Selling substandard construction materials across the country should be classified as economic sabotage, Baguio City Representative Mauricio Domogan said.

Domogan noted that the distribution of these low-quality goods significantly affects the integrity of both public and private infrastructure projects. The lawmaker issued the statement following numerous complaints from residents in Baguio and neighboring areas regarding poor-quality materials being sold in local hardware stores.

He identified specific items such as steel bars, galvanized iron sheets, nails and various lumber sizes that allegedly fail to meet Philippine quality standards. Domogan also criticized concerned agencies for their apparent inability to curb the circulation of these products.