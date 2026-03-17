Domogan wants sale of substandard construction materials treated as economic sabotage

BAGUIO CITY — Selling substandard construction materials across the country should be classified as economic sabotage, Baguio City Representative Mauricio Domogan said.
Domogan noted that the distribution of these low-quality goods significantly affects the integrity of both public and private infrastructure projects. The lawmaker issued the statement following numerous complaints from residents in Baguio and neighboring areas regarding poor-quality materials being sold in local hardware stores.
He identified specific items such as steel bars, galvanized iron sheets, nails and various lumber sizes that allegedly fail to meet Philippine quality standards. Domogan also criticized concerned agencies for their apparent inability to curb the circulation of these products.
According to Domogan, the sale of these materials compromises public safety. When contractors use inferior products for buildings, roads and houses, the safety of occupants and the general public is put at risk. He called for immediate government intervention to address the issue.
Domogan suggested that there may be lapses in the enforcement protocols of agencies tasked with monitoring these goods. He argued that substandard materials would not be widely available in hardware stores if the relevant offices were effectively carrying out their mandates to prevent these products from entering the Philippine market.
While current laws prohibit the sale of substandard products, the congressman said enforcement remains weak. His office is currently evaluating possible legislative actions to address the problem, including amendments to existing laws or the filing of a new bill specifically targeting the trade of substandard construction materials nationwide.