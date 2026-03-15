Baguio DPWH office accused of defying Dizon order on bidding rules

The Baguio City District Engineering Office of the Department of Public Works and Highways is facing allegations of defying instructions from DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon to ensure fair and open bidding in government infrastructure projects.
According to a source within the DPWH-Baguio City District Engineering Office, a bidding conducted on 5 March resulted in a lone contractor securing the project because it owned a batching plant, despite interest from several other construction firms.
A batching plant is a facility that measures and mixes concrete components such as cement, aggregates, water and additives to produce construction-grade concrete.
Dizon had earlier stated that ownership of a batching plant should no longer be a requirement in the bidding process for DPWH construction projects. The secretary said removing the requirement would help dispel perceptions that the agency favors certain contractors and ensure a fair and transparent procurement process.
However, in the recent bidding, the project was awarded to Goldrich Construction, reportedly the only bidder that met the batching plant requirement.
Several contractors had earlier written the DPWH-Baguio City District Engineering Office in January requesting reconsideration so they could participate in the bidding even without owning a batching plant.
According to the district office’s Bids and Awards Committee, the agency has yet to receive a formal memorandum from the DPWH central office allowing contractors without batching plants to participate in the bidding process.
Records from the DPWH Transparency Portal show that from 2021 to 2025, Goldrich Construction has secured more than P1 billion worth of projects from the district engineering office.
The projects were reportedly awarded during the tenure of former district engineer Engr. Rene Zarate and continued under officials including Planning Department head Engr. Cesar Rillera and Engr. Jesse Boado Ramos.
Sources claimed that the officials were close to the construction firm, although no official confirmation has been issued regarding the alleged ties.
The issue has raised concerns among contractors and observers about the implementation of procurement reforms within the agency, particularly following Dizon’s earlier pronouncements on promoting fairness and transparency in DPWH bidding procedures.