Baguio DPWH office accused of defying Dizon order on bidding rules

Several contractors had earlier written the DPWH-Baguio City District Engineering Office in January requesting reconsideration so they could participate in the bidding even without owning a batching plant.

According to the district office’s Bids and Awards Committee, the agency has yet to receive a formal memorandum from the DPWH central office allowing contractors without batching plants to participate in the bidding process.

Records from the DPWH Transparency Portal show that from 2021 to 2025, Goldrich Construction has secured more than P1 billion worth of projects from the district engineering office.

The projects were reportedly awarded during the tenure of former district engineer Engr. Rene Zarate and continued under officials including Planning Department head Engr. Cesar Rillera and Engr. Jesse Boado Ramos.

Sources claimed that the officials were close to the construction firm, although no official confirmation has been issued regarding the alleged ties.

The issue has raised concerns among contractors and observers about the implementation of procurement reforms within the agency, particularly following Dizon’s earlier pronouncements on promoting fairness and transparency in DPWH bidding procedures.