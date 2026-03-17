DOJ panel OKs 4 more respondents in Revilla plunder case

“Of course, it is important for us to know what they said, their allegations or defenses, so we can respond accordingly,” Villaruz said.

The DOJ has set a 30 March deadline for all respondents, including Revilla, to file supplemental counter-affidavits if they wish to contest the new claims.

“Sen. Revilla was given until March 30 to file his counter affidavit to controvert the allegations in these counter-affidavits filed by the additional respondents,” he said.

Martinez stressed that the inclusion of more respondents is meant to ensure a thorough and orderly investigation.

“We want to ferret out the truth. Upon assessment, the prosecutors found these affidavits worth looking into—may laman ‘yan,” he explained when asked as to why the DOJ approved the inclusion of additional respondents.

Revilla was earlier implicated in the alleged anomaly after former DPWH Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo claimed he received kickbacks in exchange for endorsing flood control projects.