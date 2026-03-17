DND, Nolcom deliver farm aid, medical services in Pangasinan

“We do not merely exercise to exercise, of course, that is the principal responsibility, but we make sure that communities where we exercise in feel the least disruption and have the best benefits possible from the outcome of the exercise,” he added.

Teodoro also said engagements with local communities allow the DND to better understand conditions on the ground, particularly in preparation for calamities and disasters.

By maintaining close coordination with local governments and residents, the agency is able to gather information that can improve preparedness, response, and the delivery of assistance during emergencies.

“And when this exercise happened, we had a gap analysis with the mayor, consulted with the mayor, and this is the result,” Teodoro said.

The Defense chief reaffirmed the department’s commitment to initiatives that bring government services closer to the people and contribute to the well-being of communities.