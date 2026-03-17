DND, Nolcom deliver farm aid, medical services in Pangasinan

The Department of National Defense (DND), the Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the local government of Laoac, Pangasinan conducted a medical outreach and turned over agricultural equipment to farmers on 17 March at the Laoac Municipal Hall.
The activity, witnessed by Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr., forms part of continuing efforts to extend government services to local communities while strengthening civil-military cooperation.
Residents received medical and dental services, while farmers were provided with agricultural equipment aimed at boosting productivity and supporting livelihoods in the municipality.
In his remarks, Teodoro underscored the importance of ensuring that military activities bring tangible benefits to host communities.
“We make sure that we leave the community better than when we first entered. In terms of how we can best help, build up resilience, needs, see where we can assist in healthcare and in other gaps. And that is what today’s exercise is,” Teodoro said.
“We do not merely exercise to exercise, of course, that is the principal responsibility, but we make sure that communities where we exercise in feel the least disruption and have the best benefits possible from the outcome of the exercise,” he added.
Teodoro also said engagements with local communities allow the DND to better understand conditions on the ground, particularly in preparation for calamities and disasters.
By maintaining close coordination with local governments and residents, the agency is able to gather information that can improve preparedness, response, and the delivery of assistance during emergencies.
“And when this exercise happened, we had a gap analysis with the mayor, consulted with the mayor, and this is the result,” Teodoro said.
The Defense chief reaffirmed the department’s commitment to initiatives that bring government services closer to the people and contribute to the well-being of communities.