CRK strengthens connectivity with PITX-CRK bus service

New service

The new service comes as Clark International Airport continues to expand its domestic and international network, with passenger traffic expected to increase by 15 percent compared to last year. It is also timely with the transfer of turboprop operations to Clark.

“This new service is a testament to our promised accessibility, convenience, and seamless travel for our passengers. By bridging the distance between Southern Metro Manila and Clark, Genesis Transport is helping us bring the airport closer to the people, ensuring that every journey begins and ends with ease and comfort” says Noel Manankil, president and CEO of Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corp. or LIPAD, manager and operator of CRK.

Hub for innovation, collaboration,and progress

Adds Manankil, “This initiative is another step towards making Clark International Airport not only a hub for flights but also a hub for innovation, collaboration and progress.”

The bus route will run eight daily trips between PITX and Clark International Airport, and another eight trips from Clark to PITX.

Four of the buses deployed for the new route will be hybrid units, supporting more environmentally responsible travel while improving passenger mobility between Metro Manila and Central Luzon.

The route also provides scalability, allowing additional trips as the need emerges.