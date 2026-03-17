Chargers string fifth straight win

Ivy Lacsina and Eli Soyud came up with clutch hits in the mad dash to the finish in the fourth set while Ced Domingo led Akari’s balanced scoring with 14 points.

Domingo finished with nine kills, four kill blocks and an ace for the Chargers, who continued their surge following a 0-3 start.

Akari zoomed from a 1-5 start in the fourth set and built a 15-9 advantage. The Highrisers refused to just go away with Erika Raagas and Jean Asis keeping the squad in the game.

A combination play by Lacsina pushed Akari at match point, 24-22, only to give Galeries Tower an opening to fightback after sending her service out.

The Highrisers forced a deuce but Raagas committed a costly service error before Soyud’s clincher.

“This is my challenge to the team that we should be ready to respond every time our game dips. Good thing we’re able to pull through,” Akari coach Tina Salak said.

Fifi Sharma added 13 markers, Soyud scored 11 of her 12 points on kills including the game-clinching crosscourt kill to conclude the two-hour, four-minute battle while Grethcel Soltones and Lacsina contributed eight and seven points, respectively, for the Chargers.

Akari will try to win a sixth straight match and secure a top four finish in the prelims against Farm Fresh for a chance to enter the qualifying round for an easier route to the semifinals.

“Moving forward, it’s pleasant to the eyes seeing the ranking. So that will serve as our motivation,” Salak added.

The Highrisers fell for the fourth straight game for a 2-6 slate in ninth spot.

Aiza Maizo-Pontillas had 17 points, Raagas added 14 markers and nine excellent receptions and Asis scored 13 for Galeries Tower. Erika Deloria had an all-around game of 10 points, 12 digs and nine excellent receptions.