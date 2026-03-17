British Embassy backs Landers European Festival in Taguig

The British Embassy Manila has expressed support for the Landers European Festival, which recently kicked off at Landers Arca South in Taguig City.
British Embassy Manila Deputy Head of Mission Mike Welch joined the opening event on 11 February, alongside Landers Deputy Chief Executive Officer Bill Cummings and Landers Vice President for Marketing and Membership Kenneth Ocampo, as well as celebrity guests Shaina Magdayao and Kyline Alcantara.
Welch said the Landers European Festival serves as an avenue to further strengthen trade partnerships between the United Kingdom and the Philippines.
For his part, Cummings expressed appreciation for the strong support that made the festival’s first run successful and gave guests an exciting preview of what to expect from this year’s expanded festivities.
Landers Superstore, the fastest-growing membership retail chain in the country, said the month-long celebration showcased the finest flavors, brands and everyday essentials from Europe — all thoughtfully curated to give Landers members an authentic, fun and rewarding slice of European excellence.
Building on the success of its inaugural run, this year’s festival promises an even grander experience, featuring a wider selection of premium European brands across various categories at prices members will appreciate.
Beyond its extensive product offerings, Cummings said the festival also serves as a platform for discovery and meaningful connection among members and partner brands, underscoring Landers’ continued commitment to elevating the membership shopping experience through dynamic, community-building initiatives that deliver value for all stakeholders.