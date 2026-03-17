British Embassy backs Landers European Festival in Taguig

The British Embassy Manila has expressed support for the Landers European Festival, which recently kicked off at Landers Arca South in Taguig City.

British Embassy Manila Deputy Head of Mission Mike Welch joined the opening event on 11 February, alongside Landers Deputy Chief Executive Officer Bill Cummings and Landers Vice President for Marketing and Membership Kenneth Ocampo, as well as celebrity guests Shaina Magdayao and Kyline Alcantara.

Welch said the Landers European Festival serves as an avenue to further strengthen trade partnerships between the United Kingdom and the Philippines.