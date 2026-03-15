Biodiesel makers push to hold blending policy amid fuel crisis

The group added that while the current biodiesel blending requirement stands at 3 percent (B3), the industry has already invested enough capacity to raise the blend to 7 percent (B7) if mandated by the government.

“We call for the continued implementation of the blending mandate and to maintain local sourcing of biofuels, which supports millions of coconut farmers who form this country’s backbone,” TPBA executive director Ramon Taniola said.

The call comes as the 20th Congress deliberates proposed amendments to the law, also known as the Murang Langis Act, that could alter existing biofuels policies.