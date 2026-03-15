Biodiesel makers push to hold blending policy amid fuel crisis

The Philippine Biodiesel Association (TPBA) is pressing lawmakers to preserve the country’s biofuels policy, warning that weakening the mandate could undermine one of the few domestic buffers against volatile global oil markets.
In a statement over the weekend, the TPBA said sustaining the Biofuels Act of 2006 is critical as rising geopolitical tensions, particularly in the oil-rich Middle East, threaten global fuel supplies and expose the country’s heavy reliance on imported petroleum.
The group added that while the current biodiesel blending requirement stands at 3 percent (B3), the industry has already invested enough capacity to raise the blend to 7 percent (B7) if mandated by the government.
“We call for the continued implementation of the blending mandate and to maintain local sourcing of biofuels, which supports millions of coconut farmers who form this country’s backbone,” TPBA executive director Ramon Taniola said.
The call comes as the 20th Congress deliberates proposed amendments to the law, also known as the Murang Langis Act, that could alter existing biofuels policies.