BDO backs wellness hub for Filipino seafarers

The center provides free legal assistance through the Public Attorney’s Office and volunteer lawyers, as well as medical services through the Alagang OWWA Yakap Clinic and Gamot Botika para sa mga Marino. The facility also includes rest and recreation areas and training rooms for Pre-Departure Orientation Seminars (PDOS).

OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne “PY” Caunan said the center represents an initial step toward establishing similar facilities nationwide.

“Maliit man ito, magandang simula ito upang mas lalo nating maiparamdam ang Alagang OWWA—serbisyong may puso,” Caunan said.

As part of the partnership, BDO works with OWWA and DMW to deliver financial literacy sessions and PDOS modules nationwide. These sessions guide seafarers on budgeting, remittance management, scam prevention and reintegration planning.

For seafarer Christian Jay Padrigon, digital banking tools have made managing finances at sea more convenient. Through his Kabayan Savings account and BDO Pay, he said he is able to monitor transactions and remittances in real time even while onboard.

Another seafarer, Ronnel Hurgo, shared that consistent saving and remittances over nearly two decades helped him build assets and secure his family’s future.

Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac also acknowledged the contribution of Filipino seafarers to their families and the national economy.

Officials said the wellness center highlights the role of public-private partnerships in strengthening welfare programs and financial readiness for Filipino seafarers.