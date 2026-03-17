BDO, 2GO bring overseas Filipino families closer via shipping, travel discounts

Partnership rooted in ‘Alagang Kabayan’

This partnership is more than just a discount — it’s a testament to the shared commitment of 2GO and BDO to care for the Filipino community.

Both brands understand the sacrifices of overseas Filipinos and their families — the longing, the distance, and the simple joys of staying connected through a balikbayan box, a heartfelt letter, or a long-awaited homecoming trip.

“At BDO, we’ve always believed in finding ways to make life better for our kabayans abroad and their loved ones here in the Philippines,” said BDO senior vice president and head of BDO Remittance Genie Gloria.

2GO collaboration

“This collaboration with 2GO is another way to say ‘thank you’ to them — to make every connection, every homecoming, and every act of love a little easier,” Gloria added.