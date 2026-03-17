Baguio lawmaker warns vs substandard materials

“These inferior products compromise both public and private infrastructure,” Domogan said. “When contractors use substandard steel bars, galvanized iron sheets, nails and lumber, the safety of occupants and the general public is at risk.”

The lawmaker criticized government agencies tasked with monitoring construction materials, noting that these products would not be so widely available if proper enforcement were in place. He argued that failures in regulatory oversight allow low-quality goods to flood the market, undermining the integrity of roads, buildings and homes.

Current laws already prohibit the sale of substandard construction materials, but enforcement remains weak, Domogan said. He emphasized the urgent need for intervention to protect public safety and prevent potentially catastrophic structural failures.

“Our infrastructure is only as strong as the materials we use,” he said. “Allowing these products to circulate unchecked is not just negligence — it’s a threat to our communities and the nation’s economic stability.”

The congressman’s office is evaluating possible legislative measures to address the issue. Options under consideration include amendments to existing laws or drafting a new bill specifically targeting the trade and distribution of substandard construction materials nationwide.

Domogan’s call comes at a time when the government is emphasizing infrastructure development under its “Build, Build, Build” program. He stressed that without proper safeguards, substandard materials could jeopardize the long-term success and safety of these projects.